Weed, NFTs, Crypto And Web3: The People's Ecosystem Launches A Cannabis DOA (Decentralized Autonomous Organization)

The People’s Ecosystem, which promotes equity in the cannabis industry, is launching The People’s DAO – the first cannabis decentralized autonomous organization.

The new organization intends to provide financial freedom, education and opportunities to BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of color) and women-owned businesses, creatives, and initiatives by using Web3 technology.

The People's DAO is founded by the entire team of The People’s Ecosystem, designed to fill the gap of economic deprivation found in underrepresented communities. Members will have access to The People’s Ecosystem (TPE) expanded network of individuals, DAO projects, as well as NFTs, cryptocurrency, and Web3 Technology education. Additionally, members will leverage their collective influence to introduce new social equity opportunities at the edge of the metaverse.

"Never in the history of BIPOC and women-led companies have we had the opportunity to give access to the people and determine who our most successful companies are in any industry. That decision has always been at the discretion of a small number of powerful players. This is most heartbreakingly evident in the cannabis industry. An industry that was created by BIPOC, women, disabled, LGBTQ+ and formerly and currently incarcerated people across the U.S. and the world," Christine De La Rosa, CEO and co-founder, The People’s Ecosystem and The People’s DAO stated. "I believe that the idea of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) may hold the key to the most significant and profound shift in access in my lifetime."

'CHRONICles of Mary Jane'

In conjunction with The People’s DAO announcement, The People’s DAO plans to announce its inaugural non-fungible tokens series (NFTs) inspired by the rubber hose animation style from the 1920s, produced by Charles Quinniey, a freelance multimedia designer. The “CHRONICles of Mary Jane” collection will feature gifs that target consumers interested in participating in this groundbreaking frontier. The first NFT, The People’s DAO membership token, to launch in the collection will be the title character, Mary Jane. These digital collectibles will be sold directly by The People’s DAO, using OpenSEA.

“This is the first industry, cannabis, that BIPOC and women have a real opportunity to engage with. The People's DAO creates an opportunity for an inclusive community to learn, build and support amazing projects in the cannabis industry," Frederika Easley, director of strategic initiatives, The People’s Ecosystem, founder, The People’s DAO said in a statement. "The People's DAO takes our mission to the next level! Business is moving to the metaverse, and so are we. We're excited to put some of the latest mediums, NFT's, Web3, and crypto, to use to build a community of like-minded people willing to invest in the integrity of cannabis culture.”