InMed Positioned To Offer Rare Cannabinoid Manufacturing Technologies

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) understands the immense potential of rare cannabinoids and sees them as having applications as wide as cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”), variants of cannabinoids that make up most of the content in cannabis plants. Studies suggest that rare cannabinoids could offer more potent medical benefits than CBD and without the psychoactive attribute of THC, representing a huge market. “However, the industry wide problem has always been to obtain the production scales necessary for cost-effective commercialization of such compounds, while also ensuring the purity and consistency that can be difficult at even low volumes. The answer is to develop and apply successful large-scale bio-synthesis capabilities, technologies that are complex and not readily available for these rare compounds,” explains a recent article. In October last year, InMed acquired BayMedica, adding its synthetic biology and chemical synthesis capabilities and expertise to InMed’s bacterial biosynthesis and enzymatic biotransformation capabilities. The acquisition provides InMed with complete rare cannabinoid manufacturing flexibility to select the most appropriate, cost-effective method based on the target cannabinoid and applicable quality specifications for the desired industry. “I think we are the only company out there that can offer a full slate of these different manufacturing technologies,” stated InMed CEO Eric A. Adams.

To view the full article, visit https://cnw.fm/VxnL5

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is also a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.InMedPharma.com and www.BayMedica.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to INM are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/INM

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from CannabisNewsWire, text “CANNABIS” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.