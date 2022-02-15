Evogene Co, 'When Biology Meets Disruptive Technologies,' Confirms Earnings Results Release Date

Computational biology company Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) will release its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 on March 10, 2022. On the day of the announcement, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 09:00 a.m. EST.

Evogene established three unique technological engines, MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (Microboost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). The company uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop novel products as follows: human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd.

Evogene shares traded 1.63% higher at $1.25 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.