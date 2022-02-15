TXOG Teams Up With Dr. Lisa Gardner To Drive Awareness For Medical Cannabis In Fort Worth, TX

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation announced its collaboration with Dr. Lisa Gardner, co-founder of Thrive Medical Cannabis and Thrive Apothecary in Fort Worth, Texas, to educate qualifying patients about the benefits of medical cannabis.

As a 20-year, board-certified and nationally recognized physician, Dr. Gardner consults with patients to prescribe and raise awareness of medical cannabis, its accessibility and its potential to treat various conditions under Texas’ Compassionate Use Program (CUP).

Story Of Thrive Apothecary

Thrive Apothecary was founded in 2018 by Dr. Gardner and her husband, Trey Phillips, a retired sergeant with the Fort Worth Police Department. Their pursuit of better patient care was born from a growing dissatisfaction with the reliance on and long-term impacts of prescription drug therapies and pharmaceuticals.

“I was shocked at the long-held misconceptions surrounding cannabis after beginning my research. Studies and data have proven the benefits of the plant: This is real medicine and a safe, legitimate treatment option that can help so many Texans,” Dr. Gardner said. “I saw patients in my own practice who, no matter how well they were managing their conditions, were still struggling with symptoms like pain, insomnia and anxiety. They found that medical cannabis significantly improved their symptoms and gave them their lives back.”

Thrive Medical Cannabis

In late 2021, Dr. Gardner and Phillips launched Thrive Medical Cannabis, a service administering medical cannabis prescriptions to eligible Texans with qualifying conditions under the CUP.

Through virtual and in-person consultations, the company provides a straightforward, simple approval process for patients to obtain medical cannabis prescriptions as well as follow-up appointments to ensure patients achieve their desired results.

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to medicine,” Dr. Gardner continued. “I challenge my fellow physicians to learn about medical cannabis as an alternative, effective treatment. Return to the reason you became a doctor: To help people who are in need. It’s time for Texans to be brave, put health care first and educate themselves so they can make the best decisions about their health.”

Dr. Gardner and the Thrive team work with TXOG to provide patients access to TXOG’s high-quality, life-changing gummy, tincture and lozenge products.

Thrive Apothecary has served as a TXOG prescription pick-up location since October 2021, offering TXOG patients a convenient way to access their medicine locally.

Photo: Courtesy of Benzinga