Maryland's Cannabis Producer CULTA Promotes Jonathan Lassiter To Chief Operating Officer

"Our rapid growth is the direct result of our unique position as a trusted leader in the Maryland medical cannabis space, and this growth wouldn't be possible without our smart, passionate, and hard-working team," stated Allison Siegel, CEO of CULTA.

Jonathan Lassiter commented: "I'm excited to step into a new role at CULTA to drive operational efficiencies and support our growth plan, I will be laser-focused on creating synergies across our internal teams to ensure we are streamlining operations, optimizing biomass output and improving quality control."

In addition to Lassiter's promotion, other key leadership promotions and role changes within the company are as follows: VP risk management and facilities James Pilchard, director of science Michelle Sprawls, director of procurement Arthur Hapner, director of cultivation Tom Moylan, and Brandon Dowling, whose role will be specialized to focus on outdoor post-harvest and indoor trim.

Additional management promotions include: senior manager of lab Eric Berg, senior manager finished product Ryan Sprawls, outdoor cultivation manager Santiago Rodriguez, and indoor cultivation manager Alexander Hoffman.

This year, CULTA plans to add 30 more employees across its farm in Cambridge, retail dispensary in Baltimore, and headquarters in Bethesda.

Photo: Courtesy of CULTA