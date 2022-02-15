QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
-1857.68
38221.49
-4.64%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Kill Cliff Ignite Named Exclusive Energy Drink Of World Champion Atlanta Braves Via Deal With Truist Park

byJelena Martinovic
February 15, 2022 10:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Kill Cliff Ignite Named Exclusive Energy Drink Of World Champion Atlanta Braves Via Deal With Truist Park

The clean energy drink company Kill Cliff has inked a three-year deal to become the exclusive Energy Drink of the World Champion Atlanta Braves.

What Happened?

Kill Cliff Ignite will be the only energy drink sold in bars, restaurants, and concessions throughout Truist Park. This lock on the ultra-competitive energy drink category will service nearly 2.5 million annual visitors to Truist Park.

The groundbreaking deal with the Braves also includes perks like an in-ballpark promotion for every game called Kill Cliff: Ignite The Crowd, which will be played during key moments of the game, in addition to permanent signage throughout the stadium.

Kill Cliff and the Atlanta Braves will also be collaborating on a co-branded Ignite beverage to launch in the coming months.

Why It Matters?

“This partnership provides us with a unique platform to build our brand in the region and further our mission supporting military veterans and their families, especially through the Navy SEAL Foundation,” John Brenkus, the company’s CMO, explained. ”We are looking forward to activating with our retail and distributor partners across Braves Country.”

“We are proud to partner with Kill Cliff to provide our fans with the single best clean energy drink on the market while supporting a homegrown, trailblazing brand,” Jim Allen, Braves senior vice president of corporate and premium partnerships, said.

Kill Cliff will be available throughout Truist Park starting on opening day, April 7, 2022.

“This really is a dream come true for us personally and as a brand,” Kill Cliff CEO John Timar, said. “I’d like to thank Josh Kirssin, National Sales Manager for Kill Cliff, for making this deal happen. Without him, we wouldn’t have this opportunity.”

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Goodness Growth, High Tide

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Curaleaf, Columbia Care, Goodness Growth, High Tide

Curaleaf Holdings Expands PA Retail Footprint With New Stores In State College & Erie read more
Which Province Sold Most Marijuana In December? Canadian Cannabis Sales Hit Another Record

Which Province Sold Most Marijuana In December? Canadian Cannabis Sales Hit Another Record

Cannabis sales in Canada totaled CA$382.4 million ($301 million) in December, representing an increase of 8.5% from November, according to Statistics Canada. Sales were up 28.5% from a year ago, building on an increase in the number of stores and falling flower prices. read more
Curaleaf Expands Pennsylvania Retail Footprint With New Stores In State College & Erie

Curaleaf Expands Pennsylvania Retail Footprint With New Stores In State College & Erie

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) is opening its State College dispensary, located at 1248 S Atherton St, State College PA 16801. read more
High Tide To Open 60th Canna Cabana Location In Alberta

High Tide To Open 60th Canna Cabana Location In Alberta

Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 11070 100 Avenue in Grande Prairie, Alberta, will begin selling recreational cannabis products for adult use on Saturday. read more