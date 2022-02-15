Kill Cliff Ignite Named Exclusive Energy Drink Of World Champion Atlanta Braves Via Deal With Truist Park

The clean energy drink company Kill Cliff has inked a three-year deal to become the exclusive Energy Drink of the World Champion Atlanta Braves.

What Happened?

Kill Cliff Ignite will be the only energy drink sold in bars, restaurants, and concessions throughout Truist Park. This lock on the ultra-competitive energy drink category will service nearly 2.5 million annual visitors to Truist Park.

The groundbreaking deal with the Braves also includes perks like an in-ballpark promotion for every game called Kill Cliff: Ignite The Crowd, which will be played during key moments of the game, in addition to permanent signage throughout the stadium.

Kill Cliff and the Atlanta Braves will also be collaborating on a co-branded Ignite beverage to launch in the coming months.

Why It Matters?

“This partnership provides us with a unique platform to build our brand in the region and further our mission supporting military veterans and their families, especially through the Navy SEAL Foundation,” John Brenkus, the company’s CMO, explained. ”We are looking forward to activating with our retail and distributor partners across Braves Country.”

“We are proud to partner with Kill Cliff to provide our fans with the single best clean energy drink on the market while supporting a homegrown, trailblazing brand,” Jim Allen, Braves senior vice president of corporate and premium partnerships, said.

Kill Cliff will be available throughout Truist Park starting on opening day, April 7, 2022.

“This really is a dream come true for us personally and as a brand,” Kill Cliff CEO John Timar, said. “I’d like to thank Josh Kirssin, National Sales Manager for Kill Cliff, for making this deal happen. Without him, we wouldn’t have this opportunity.”

