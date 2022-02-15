Panacea Life Sciences Launches THC-Free Powerful 3300mg Cannabidiol Oral Solution Tincture

Cannabinoid company Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH) is launching their highest potency tincture yet, the 3300mg cannabidiol oral solution. Along with their recently launched CBDA oil drops, the 3300mg tincture aligns with Panacea's mission to produce purposeful formulations that enhance peoples' and pets' health and wellbeing.

Panacea's 3300mg high-potency tincture is a cost effective and quality-controlled product designed specifically for those requiring higher doses of cannabidiol (CBD) to enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

"As a cannabinoid company, Panacea remains committed to research on CBD (and other cannabinoids) dosing, bioavailability, and understanding how CBD supports human and pet health,"Panacea's chief science officer, James Baumgartner, Ph.D., stated. "The 3300mg high potency CBD oral tincture was requested by many of our customers, and with it is an important addition to Panacea's product portfolio for those that require high doses of CBD for daily functions."

The 3300mg cannabidiol oral solution with a price of $0.03 per milligram, and at the recommended servings of 1 dropper per day from a 30ml bottle, equates to $3 per day verses a similar product that costs almost five times this amount.

The new tincture is made from hemp that is grown, manufactured, and third-party tested in Colorado. Panacea follows strict quality control protocols to make sure the purity and potency of all products are safe, have accurate concentrations and are effective. Furthermore, it is made with PANA Pure isolate, meaning it is pure CBD that is THC-free.

Photo: Courtesy of Panacea Life Sciences