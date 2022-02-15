QQQ
Hydroponics Innovator GrowGeneration Corp Announces Financial Results Release Date

byVuk Zdinjak
February 15, 2022 9:20 am
Hydroponics Innovator GrowGeneration Corp Announces Financial Results Release Date

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWGwill release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on March 1, 2022 after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Denver, Colorado-based hydroponics innovator  carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. They currently have 63 stores, across 13 states.

GrowGeneration also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B e-commerce platform, agron.io. and a leading manufacturer of indoor vertical racking systems.

Price Action

GrowGeneration shares were trading 2.71% higher at $9.08 per share during Tuesday pre-market session.

 
 

