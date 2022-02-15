Cannabis Edibles Producer Indiva Launches Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica Gummies In Canada

Canadian producer of cannabis edibles Indiva Limited (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) is launching its newest product, Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica.

"We are incredibly excited to be launching the Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica gummies into the Canadian market,” Leah Thiel, VP Marketing at Indiva, said. “Canadians have come to expect innovation from Indiva and this new Wana Quick gummy is an exceptional product for Canadians who are eager to try something new. We recognize that quiet nights are important to Canadians, and with Wana Quick Midnight Berry's potential quick onset and unique CBN formulation, users can experience a new approach to night-time."

Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica Gummies

Using a custom blend of CBN, CBD, THC and a proprietary indica terpene blend, Wana Quick Midnight Berry may have the potential for quicker onset and offset of effects.

Wana Quick Midnight Berry is made with pectin, not gelatin, which not only gives the gummies a great texture, but also makes it vegan and gluten-free.

Available in packages of two, each Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica gummy contains 5 mg of CBN (cannabinol, the newest cannabinoid sweeping the nation), 10 mg CBD, 2 mg THC, and a specialized indica blend of over 30 terpenes.

What’s Next?

Wana Quick Midnight Berry Indica gummies launched in Ontario on January 31 and are set to launch in provincial retail stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba early to mid-February.

"We've received such positive responses to Indiva's wide portfolio of edibles and want to continue bringing innovative products to Canadians" Thiel continued. "By putting Canadian's desires first, we're finding new ways to surprise and delight consumers with extraordinary and compliant cannabis experiences."

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash