QQQ
-3.94
349.39
-1.14%
BTC/USD
+ 402.44
40376.88
+ 1.01%
DIA
-2.77
346.45
-0.81%
SPY
-2.75
439.81
-0.63%
TLT
+ 1.44
135.35
+ 1.05%
GLD
-0.12
177.37
-0.06%

Is Medical Marijuana Tax Deductible? IRS Official Provides 'More Clarity' After Misstatement

byJelena Martinovic
February 14, 2022 11:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Medical Marijuana Tax Deductible? IRS Official Provides 'More Clarity' After Misstatement

As we all know, the marijuana industry has grown substantially in recent years, with sales expected to hit $25 billion by 2025.

Revenue growth has been driven by more and more states legalizing the plant. In states like Illinois, cannabis sales pulled in nearly $1.4 billion in 2021,  exceeding liquor taxes by nearly $100 million over the same period, after outpacing it for the first time in February.

However, with the plant still illegal under federal law  – something that might change when/if Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and his colleagues file the long-awaited bill this April conflict and ambiguity regarding the tax policy persist, creating "significant problems" for IRS and financial regulators, not to mention cannabis operators and companies.

With tax season upon us, confusion over whether medical marijuana is tax-deductible has come up, writes Marijuana Moment.

In an interview with C-SPAN's Washington Journal, IRS taxpayer advocate Erin Collins was asked by a caller from Nevada, where cannabis is fully legal, why he couldn't find an option on TurboTax to deduct his cannabis purchases!

Collins, appointed during the Trump administration, said she'd have to "plead ignorance on the marijuana" question "unless you're saying it's a medical deduction.

"If it is a medical expense, and then you have an option on your Schedule A, you could potentially put it there," she continued.

She was not exaggerating when she pled ignorance.

Not Deductible After All

In a statement to Marijuana Moment, Collins said medical marijuana purchases are not deductible after all. 

"I had not previously studied the federal tax treatment of marijuana, and I speculated that marijuana might 'potentially' be deductible as a medical expense in certain circumstances," Collins said. "After the program, I checked the law. To clarify, medical marijuana is not tax-deductible for federal purposes under current rules."

The IRS clarified that it does not have discretionary authority to adopt policies that would allow cannabis-related deductions while the plant remains illegal under federal law. 

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Graham on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Topics Markets General

Related Articles

DEA's Psychedelics Ban To Get Hearing After Advocates Revolt Over Proposed Scheduling

DEA's Psychedelics Ban To Get Hearing After Advocates Revolt Over Proposed Scheduling

Researchers and advocates are seemingly poised to win the battle against the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) and its proposal to ban five psychedelic compounds, Marijuana Moment writes. read more
Can New York Learn From California's Mistakes? Make Space For Legacy Cannabis Operators, Please

Can New York Learn From California's Mistakes? Make Space For Legacy Cannabis Operators, Please

New York is nearing the one-year anniversary of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) being signed into law and legalizing cannabis.  read more
Alabama Marijuana Decriminalization And Expungement Bill Advances To Senate Floor

Alabama Marijuana Decriminalization And Expungement Bill Advances To Senate Floor

A bill to decriminalize marijuana possession and provide expungements for people with prior convictions in Alabama is heading for the full Senate for consideration after the Judiciary Committee advanced the legislation on Wednesday in a 5-4 vote. read more
MedMen Gets A New CFO: Ana Bowman Steps In For 'Permanent' Duty

MedMen Gets A New CFO: Ana Bowman Steps In For 'Permanent' Duty

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) has appointed Ana Bowman as chief financial officer, effective February 22, 2022. read more