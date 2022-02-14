Study: How Two Cannabinoids, CBD And CBN, Impact Sleep

“When combined, certain cannabinoids, such as CBD and CBN, can work better together than apart to help amplify what we know to be the entourage effect,” said Chase Terwilliger, CEO of Balanced Health Botanicals, on the results of a recent 31-day “Sleep Pathfinder Mission” utilizing CBDistillery’s Regular Strength Sleep Synergy Tincture.

Conducted in partnership with MoreBetter (d.b.a. Releaf App), this first study analyzed how CBD and cannabinol (CBN) can work together to improve sleep.

The results showed that those who regularly use the tincture found it easier to stay asleep while also reporting to have slept for 30-40 minutes longer on average. Additional insights include:

72% agree that CBDistillery’s Regular Strength Sleep Tincture performed better than any other sleep aid they’d previously tried

81% stated they achieved more quality sleep when using CBDistillery’s Regular Strength Sleep Tincture

78% were likely to continue using CBDistillery’s Regular Strength Sleep Tincture after the study ended

82% would recommend CBDistillery’s Regular Strength Sleep Tincture to others

61% felt refreshed in the morning after using the CBDistillery Regular Strength Sleep Tincture

“One of our focuses has always been to increase consumer education about CBD. To do so, we believe that more research and data is needed within the industry for consumers to fully understand how CBD can benefit their overall wellness routines. That’s why we’re so excited to see this first round of results in our ongoing partnership with MoreBetter," Terwilliger said. "We believe these findings show that when combined, certain cannabinoids, such as CBD and CBN, can work better together than apart to help amplify what we know to be the entourage effect. Next we will look at how CBG and CBD can help impact those suffering from mild or temporary anxiety, and we’re eager to see what those results will reveal.”

The CBD and CBN Pathfinder Mission is among a series of additional upcoming topics that analyze CBD’s wellness potential, with future topics focusing on mild or temporary anxiety and other relevant consumer needs, such as alleviating pain after physical activity.

”We identified a unique opportunity to help increase overall consumer education on cannabinoid-based products by establishing a partnership with the Balanced Health Botanicals team, said Tyler Dautrich, COO of MoreBetter. “Our new white-label technology enables brands to gain custom insights on product usage and performance data, while consumers receive transparent insights on crowdsourced experiences. It’s a big success anytime a brand like CBDistillery can use our technology to generate a positive impact in customer satisfaction, retention, and referral metrics, because that means the consumers are ultimately benefiting.”

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash