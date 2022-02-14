Cronos Group Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

On November 9, 2021, the company announced that it applied for a management cease trade order with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada on the basis that the company would be unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, together with its corresponding quarterly filings in Canada, by the applicable filing deadlines. The MCTO was issued on November 16, 2021 and restricts all trading in securities of the company, whether direct or indirect, by the CEO and CFO of the company until two full business days following the filing of therequired filings and the MCTO has been revoked. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the company to trade their securities.

The company's management continues to work diligently to complete the required filings and, as previously disclosed by the company on January 28, 2022, anticipates, but cannot assure, that the required filings will be filed by February 18, 2022.

Cronos confirms that since the date of the original announcement: (i) other than as described above, there has been no material change to the information set out in the original announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the company that has not been generally disclosed.

The company confirms it will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203 so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the required filings.