The Only 'Cannabis' Ad That Aired During Super Bowl: Willie Nelson, Skechers' Hilarious 'Legalize' Commercial

byMaureen Meehan
February 13, 2022 10:38 am
The Only 'Cannabis' Ad That Aired During Super Bowl: Willie Nelson, Skechers' Hilarious 'Legalize' Commercial

The legendary, pot-smoking musical great teamed up with Skechers (NYSE:SKX) in an ad called “Legalize” – clearly a play on Willie’s long-standing belief that cannabis should be legalized across the country.

“Hi, I’m Willie Nelson. I thought of the legalization of the one thing that can bring comfort to millions… Skechers. You see, Skechers shouldn’t be illegal. They help so many…”

The surprised director calls cut and tells Willie, "I don't think Skechers are illegal anywhere." 

Willie doesn’t miss a beat:

“But they feel so good, I just assume the man made ’em illegal…Not even a little illegal? Like you can wear ’em to a concert, but not to a kids soccer game?”

The director assures Willie that he can wear them anywhere.

Willie replies: “Well, pass the Skechers.”

 

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

 

