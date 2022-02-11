Black Buddha Cannabis: Minorities For Medical Marijuana Founder Roz McCarthy Has A New Brand

Renowned cannabis activist, founder, and CEO of Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM), a non-profit organization focused on providing advocacy, outreach, research and training for social reform in the cannabis industry, Roz McCarthy, has now launched her own brand called Black Buddha Cannabis (BBC), reported Green Market Report.

The brand was created by Soaring High Industries, Buddha’s parent company founded by McCarthy to connect socially-conscious brands to partnership opportunities. BBC’s lifestyle and wellness products will be found across the U.S. through brand partnerships with equitable operators, starting in California, Michigan, Nevada and Ohio.

The product line includes BBC’s signature “One Hitta Quitter” (OHQ) glass chillum, a unique product via a partnership with PrePacks. Another is fast-acting gummies.

According to the brand’s website “Black Buddha Cannabis is a social-equity-driven brand created to make life easier for novice cannabis users who are experiencing and/or incorporating cannabis for the first time as a part of their wellness routine.”

Actor Malik Yoba will serve as Chief Strategy Officer for Black Buddha.