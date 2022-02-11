STEM Solutions LLC Builds Federally Authorized Cannabis Lab For MMJ BioPharma Labs

MMJ BioPharma Labs recently became one of the only federally authorized labs dedicated to cannabis extraction, research, and development with their approved DEA Analytical Lab Registration for schedule 1-4 drugs.

The company's primary focus is on cannabis research and development. MMJ BioPharma Labs will be assisting MMJ International Holdings in the research and development of its proprietary gel cap medicine, for the eventual FDA approval of its medicines MMJ 001 and MMJ 002 to treat multiple sclerosis and Huntington's disease. Clinical trials will begin soon.

Wakefield, Massachusetts-based STEM Solutions, LLC., a provider of commercial and educational institution laboratory equipment and casework outfitted the lab. STEM Solutions built the lab in record time amidst industry-wide supply shortages.

"MMJ BioPharma Labs leveraged our in-stock program of laboratory casework and our partnerships with FunderMax and JHC Fabrication to expedite the phenolic tops to build the lab in four weeks," Ed St. Peter, managing member at STEM stated.

Duane Boise, president of MMJ added:"Early in the process, STEM Solutions visited our facility and said if we do A, B, and C, we can get it up and running in your timeframe. Now, through their commitment and hard work we have an MMJ BioPharma Lab that is a true center of excellence to advance the science of medical cannabis," he continued.

MMJ BioPharma Labs had to adhere to very strict DEA inspections and agreed upon guidelines for approval. With this DEA registration, MMJ BioPharma Labs can manufacture, transport, import, and export cannabis domestically and internationally to DEA registrants and companies registered in their respective international jurisdictions.

"There is no doubt that cannabis can provide treatments for serious diseases, and there is a solid research foundation for further exploration," Dr. Elio Mariani, longtime pharma veteran and MMJ's CEO said in a statement. "The potency of the plant, the sophistication of the labs preparation and delivery method all lead to delivering its many health benefits to patients in need."