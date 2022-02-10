The Valens Co. Begins Producing Cannabis-Infused Beverages At GTA Facility, Signs Manufacturing Partnership

The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS) (NASDAQ:VLNS) announced the successful commissioning and completion of first shipments from Pommies – also known as Southern Cliff Brands – located in the Greater Toronto Area.

What Happened?

The 30,000 square feet GTA facility received a micro-processing license from Health Canada to begin production and manufacturing of cannabis-infused beverages in November 2021.

The first shipment was shipped to Ontario at the end of January and purchase orders for British Columbia, Alberta Manitoba, and Yukon are expected to be fulfilled in the coming days.

"The GTA Facility is highly automated and built to fulfill today's growing volumes while significantly bolstering our strategic potential by providing us with the operational footprint and expertise to make Valens the go-to name in cannabis-infused beverages in Canada," Tyler Robson, CEO and chairman of The Valens Company, said. "We are expanding our branded beverage offering with the introduction of new exciting formats and flavours which will be coming to market over the next few quarters as well as expanding relationships with new and existing B2B partnerships to further fill capacity."

The GTA facility has the capacity to manufacture more than 8 million units per year of cannabis-infused beverages in a single shift in both resealable cans and PET bottles across various sizes and formats. Products developed and manufactured in the GTA Facility will utilize Valens' powered by SōRSE emulsion technology, resulting in consumer products that are free of cannabis taste and aroma and have predictable onset and offset timing. The Valens R&D team has been active in formulating a number of new products and is excited to introduce its innovative pipeline to the Canadian consumer in 2022.

New Offerings

As beverages become mainstream in the ready-to-drink product category, Valens continues to build on its industry-leading market share in the category with the addition of exciting new offerings from:

A1 Beverage (355 ml bottles):

10mg Summit THC Raspberry Lemonade

10mg Summit THC Peach Lemonade

Versus (355 ml cans):

10mg THC Black Cherry Seltzer

10mg THC Lime Seltzer

10mg THC Grapefruit Seltzer

10mg THC Mango Seltzer

Manufacturing Partenrship

The company also announced that it has entered into its first beverage manufacturing agreement since the launch of the Pommies facility to produce a customized line of beverages for the Canadian market under an expanded agreement with an existing licensed producer partnership.

"Valens has worked in close collaboration with cannabis enthusiasts to bring to market a selection of fresh new beverages made with natural flavours in a ready-to-drink format that appeal to both connoisseurs and first-time consumers," Robson continued.

Photo: Courtesy of The Valens Company Inc.