Smoke Two Joints! Reggae-Punk Band Sublime To Launch Marijuana Brand

By Franca Quarneti, Via El Planteo.

Sublime, the legendary reggae-punk band from Long Beach, California, announced that it will launch its own brand of marijuana products.

The group formed in 1988 by Bradley Nowell, Bud Gaugh, and Eric Wilson, partnered with The Healing Plant, a licensed cannabis manufacturer based in Costa Mesa.

As reported by A.J. Harrington for Forbes, the brand highlights the medicinal and healing properties of the cannabis plant.

The brand is expected to be launched in the Spring. Where? At select dispensaries in Southern California (including Sublime's hometown of Long Beach, Orange County, San Diego, and the Inland Empire).

What do the members of Sublime say about their marijuana brand?

In a press release, Gaugh, the drummer, celebrated: “Sublime has their own pot now! What else needs to be said besides ‘Turn on!'” He added, “It's time we smoked two joints,” referring to Smoke Two Joints, the band's 1992 smash hit.

Scott Seine, manager of the band, stated: “There are so many artist/cannabis deals out there but, for Sublime, we wanted to find a truly creative collaboration with someone who really understood the deep musical and cultural significance of Sublime’s legacy (…) After four years of searching, we’re happy we found this with Robert Taft, Jr. and The Healing Plant, whose mission to prioritize the healing and medicinal qualities of cannabis were of paramount importance to the band.”

The Healing Plant has allied with a "first line geneticist", to curate the genetics together with Sublime.

And, regarding cultivation and distribution, Taft from The Healing Plant, assured: “The cultivation will depend on select farmers capable of offering constant quality. We will manufacture and process all California products in our licensed facilities and will be the sole distributor for Southern California, partnering with a Northern California licensed distributor for the second phase of the launch.”