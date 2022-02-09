O'Cannabiz Expo Coming To Toronto In June

The O’Cannabiz International Awards, Conference and Expo presented by ND Supplies returns to Toronto June 1-3, 2022 at the International Centre. O’Cannabiz is a cannabis event known for its high-level line-up of new exhibitors, speakers and conference topics that provide attendees with innovative and informative research, the latest in technology and engaging networking opportunities with professionals from the cannabis industry around the world.

“After over a year of figuring out the “new normal”, and careful planning, we are thrilled to be having the O’Cannabiz International Awards, Conference and Expo make its return to Toronto,” says Danya Dixon, CEO of O’Cannabiz, “We are really excited to bring the cannabis community back together and have everyone experience O’Cannabiz as we have envisioned.”

O’Cannabiz will include new core elements with educational programming on three separate stages, discussing topics like policy and regulations, advertising and branding, cannabis science, recreational trends, and more. A new Retail Summit will be featured at this year's event, exclusively dedicated to the point-of-sale side of the cannabis industry.

The 19+ and older event will have three key aspects; the Industry Awards Gala ceremony, a VIP Business conference and a two-day expo.

The cannabis industry’s favoured evening will be hosted by comedian Gerry Dee, current host of Family Feud Canada. Gerry is known as a high-profile comedian in Canada and plans to keep the crowd laughing and entertained at this year's award ceremony. O’Cannabiz Industry Awards will also be presenting Tommy Chong with the Lifetime Achievement Award, following the impact he has made in the cannabis community including his marijuana activism and support of legalizing the plant.