Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Parent Co., Flora Growth, GreenGrowth, AFC Gamma, Schwazze, TerrAscend, High Times

The Parent Co.'s Dennis O'Malley To Step Down As COO

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTC:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Co., announced that Dennis O'Malley, its chief operating officer, has elected to step down in the spring of 2022.

O'Malley agreed to remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition until March 15, at which time Troy Datcher, chief executive officer, is expected to assume his duties and responsibilities.

O'Malley has served as a chief operating officer since January 2021, when the company completed its qualifying transaction to create one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in California. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Caliva since January 2017.

"Our recent announcement of the extension of our voluntary lock-up agreement from 100% of Board Directors and key members of our leadership team reinforces confidence in our long-term plans to deliver shareholder value," Datcher said. "On behalf of myself, our Board, and the entire senior management team, I would like to sincerely thank Dennis for the dedication and passion he has displayed during his time here."

Flora Growth Names Vessel Founder James Choe New CSO

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced the addition of Vessel founder and CEO James Choe's addition to its executive team.

Choe brings extensive experience in tech. He also represented athletes who built sports performance products and brands during his career.

Now, Choe takes on the role of chief strategy officer of Flora, where he will focus on developing three core pillars – people, design and community.

"We are excited not only to have added an incredible company like Vessel to our brand portfolio but to be welcoming such a skilled entrepreneur as James Choe to our executive team," said Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth. "He has always been a people-first leader, and his ability to craft a company culture and strategy built in service of the team has already started to create tangible results."

GreenGrowth CPAs Promotes Daniel Sabet, CPA To Senior Manager

GreenGrowth CPAs announced that it has promoted Daniel Sabet, CPA, to senior manager of accounting and finance.

Sabet brings over ten years of knowledge navigating the complexity of financial analysis in the cannabis space.

He will provide continued support at his new position by developing client partnerships through networking with other key professional industry leaders.

In addition, Sabet will be responsible for leading the charge of increasing services, associate training, and improving the customer experience in his new role.

AFC Gamma Appoints Marnie Sudnow To Its Board Of Directors

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced the nomination and appointment of Marnie Sudnow to its board of directors.

Sudnow brings over 20 years experience in executing digital advertising and e-commerce strategies for global retailers.

In connection with the appointment of Sudnow, the board was expanded to eight directors, six of whom are independent.

"Her distinct insights into the retail landscape bring unique and valuable insight on compelling investment opportunities within the increasingly sophisticated cannabis industry," said Leonard M. Tannenbaum, co-founder and CEO of AFC Gamma, remarking on Sudnow's skills. "Additionally, we are pleased to add another female Board member, which aligns with our commitment to support Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman's board diversity proposal."

Schwazze Adds President Of New Mexico Division, Appoints Leaders From Greenleaf Ownership Group

Schwazze (OTC:SHWZ) recently announced the appointment of three key leaders to support the company's significant expansion in its New Mexico operations.

Steve Pear joins Schwazze as its New Mexico division president. He comes from Vancouver-based Happy Gut Brands, Inc, where he recently served as CEO.

He worked for Coca-Cola Enterprises (NYSE:KO) before moving into national sales roles working for formidable beverage companies during his career. At Coors and Miller-Coors, he served as vice president of national sales.

Two additional key leaders – Alex Falter-Hahn and Jacob White – joined Schwazze's New Mexico operating team, transitioning from R. Greenleaf and Associates, LLC.

Falter-Hahn joins Schwazze as vice president of operational excellence. A proud New Mexican, Falter-Hahn spent the last eight years working as the CFO of RGA.

White joins Schwazze as vice president of cultivation and product development.

"These three key additions to our New Mexico senior leadership team are critical to our expansion across Colorado borders. Pear, Falter-Hahn, and White bring cross-functional leadership to our New Mexico operations, and we are fortunate to have them on our team," Nirup Krishnamurthy, COO of Schwazze said.

TerrAscend Reports Key Leadership Team Additions

TerrAscend Corp. (NASDAQ:TER) (OTC:TRSSF) recently revealed that it has appointed Charishma Kothari as SVP marketing, Charles Oster as SVP sales and Jared Anderson as SVP finance and strategy. These leaders have decades of experience across industries, including cannabis, consumer goods, pharma and retail.

Kothari brings over 15 years of international experience managing global B2B and B2C product innovation and marketing for leading Pharmaceutical and CPG companies, including Essity Professional Hygiene and Sanofi.

Oster joins TerrAscend with over 20 years of global sales experience across industry verticals, including cannabis, consumer goods, and technology, including overseeing all international sales for Tilray, Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Anderson brings over a decade of strategy and finance experience to TerrAscend, where he will oversee finance & accounting functions and the strategic planning process. Previously he served in multiple senior director roles at Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC).

"Their combined experience and knowledge gained at fast-growth start-ups and large-scale public companies will be indispensable as we embark on our next phase of growth," Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend, commented on the appointments.

High Times CEO Peter Horvath Resigns

Hightimes Holding Corp. recently said goodbye to another CEO.

After less than two years on the job, Peter Horvath resigned for "personal reasons."

The company posted a filing with the SEC announcing that Horvath had resigned on January 25, effective immediately as CEO and director.

"To our knowledge, Mr. Horvath left his position for personal reasons, and there was no dispute or disagreement between Mr. Horvath and the company," the filing stated.

Paul Henderson, Hightimes' president, and interim CFO, was appointed to the position of CEO and director on the company's board of directors.

