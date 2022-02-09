Hemp & Cannabis Testing Facility ACS Laboratory Receives 61 Total Emerald Test Badges

Hemp and cannabis testing facility ACS Laboratory received 19 Emerald Test Badges in fall 2021 for precise and reliable results.

This designation brings the total number of Emerald Test Badges that ACS Laboratory has received to 61 over the past three years, and ranks ACS Laboratory at the top of the U.S. based on Emerald Scientific's Inter-Laboratory Comparison proficiency test.

"ACS has been awarded 61 Emerald Test Badges from 2019 through 2021, continuing our position as the top laboratory in the count," Roger Brown, president and founder of ACS Laboratory stated. "These exceptional results mirror our team's dedication to accuracy, transparency, and consistency, whether we're testing oils, flower, edibles, beverages, or topicals,"

The Emerald Test, developed by Emerald Scientific, compares the efficacy of labs like ACS Laboratory to bring a higher level of standardization across the industry. ACS Laboratory passed several tests for accurately detecting contaminants such as residual solvents, heavy metals, molds, and pesticides in hemp and cannabis products including hemp bud, hemp oils and chocolate.

"Over the last several years, ACS Laboratory has demonstrated commitment to accuracy in their quality assurance services by fully committing to the Emerald Test," Wes Burk, president of Emerald Scientific said in a statement. "Our industry owes a debt of gratitude to this level of commitment because the cannabis and hemp markets can only thrive on a solid foundation of good science. Emerald Scientific sincerely thanks and congratulates ACS Laboratory on their success and their earning of over 60 Emerald Badges!"

ACS Laboratory currently analyzes 23 major and minor cannabinoids – an unprecedented quantity for cannabis and hemp testing laboratories in the United States. Due to its expansive capabilities and rigorous protocols, ACS Laboratory has teamed up with medical cannabis companies and research universities nationwide to conduct human trials and pharmacokinetic studies.

Due to its success, ACS Laboratory has recently undergone a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion and increased its reach to 48 states and 16 countries worldwide.

Photo: Courtesy of ACS Laboratory