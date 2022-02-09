QQQ
Hometown Hero CBD Launches Two 300mg Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Baked Edibles

Jelena Martinovic
February 9, 2022 9:20 am
Hometown Hero CBD announced the release of its Delta-9 Rainbow Squares and Delta-9 Cinna Crunch Squares.

Both marshmallow cereal edibles contain 300mg of Delta-9 THC from hemp and can be ordered online. The Rainbow Squares are flavored with fruity rice cereal, while the Cinna Crunch Squares feature cinnamon sugar cereal with plain rice cereal.

The new edibles are legal in all 50 states because the Delta-9 is hemp-derived and consists of no more than 0.3% of the product's dry weight.

"We're very excited to round out our product lineup with these edibles that solely feature Delta-9 THC from hemp," Lewis Hamer, vice president of Hometown Hero CBD, said. "As hemp-derived Delta-9 rises to prominence across the nation, we'll be sure to offer more products to suit a wider range of preferences and lifestyles."

According to the company's lawyers, the Delta-9 Rainbow Squares and Delta-9 Cinna Crunch Squares are legal in all 50 states due to the following criteria:

  • Hemp is cannabis with a 0.3% or lower concentration of Delta-9 THC by dry weight
  • Hemp and hemp-derived cannabinoids are federally legal and legal in all 50 states
  • The Delta-9 THC in the Rainbow and Cinna Crunch Squares is hemp-derived
  • The hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in these products does not exceed a 0.3% concentration

Those 21 and older who are curious to try hemp-derived Delta-9 THC can find free samples of Hometown Hero CBD's Select Spectrum Gummies on the company's website.

As with all of its products, Hometown Hero CBD will donate a portion of the proceeds from the new edibles to charitable donations that support U.S. veterans in need.

Photo: Courtesy of Michael Fischer from Pexels

