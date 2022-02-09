Marijuana-Focused Financial Services Provider StandardC Teams Up With CRB Monitor

Innovator of banking and financial services for marijuana businesses, StandardC, announced today a cooperative agreement with CRB Monitor, a provider of cannabis corporate intelligence.

Under the agreement, StandardC will integrate CRB Monitor's industry-leading data into the StandardC platform, which will create a new industry standard for cannabis-related business compliance and market intelligence to facilitate banking, payments, lending, payroll processing, and insurance for the recreational and medical marijuana industry.

"StandardC's deep bench of expertise in cannabis banking compliance, payments, and insurance, and its unique approach to utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) for financial services is setting a new standard for the industry," Steven Kemmerling, founder & CEO of CRB Monitor, said in a statement. "Working with StandardC allows CRB Monitor to expand beyond just banking to address broader risk management and opportunity realization into multiple markets."

StandardC and CRB Monitor are dedicated to expanding access to a wide range of financial services for the cannabis industry based on curated multi-source data. Integrating CRB Monitor's data within the StandardC platform's blockchain will reduce the cost and complexity of banking and financial services for the recreational and medical marijuana industry.

"We chose CRB Monitor due to its superior data and have found it to be the best source for a comprehensive, up-to-date entity, licensing and ownership verification and monitoring of the cannabis industry," Robert Mann, CEO of StandardC, stated. "Combining CRB Monitor's data and StandardC's automation of compliance, B2B payments, and use of blockchain will dramatically increase the scalability and reduce the cost of financial services for the vastly underserved cannabis market."