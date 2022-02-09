Cybin Receives U.S. Patent For Its Proprietary DMT Compound To Treat Anxiety Disorders

Psychedelics company Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (AMEX:CYBN) announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. patent 11,242,318 to the company’s investigational deuterated dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) compound CYB004.

The allowed claims include a range of deuterated forms of DMT and 5-MeO-DMT. The patent, which is expected to expire in 2041 before consideration of any patent term extensions, covers composition of matter and protects the CYB004 drug substance as a putative new chemical entity.

CYB004 is Cybin’s lead investigational proprietary DMT compound. In preclinical studies, CYB004 has demonstrated potential efficacy at lower doses while also increasing the duration of drug effect providing a therapeutic profile that may alleviate the common negative experiences associated with classical DMT.

“From the outset, Cybin has focused on creating differentiated compounds that harness the potential efficacy of classical psychedelics, while addressing the known limitations necessary for these molecules to become approvable therapeutics. We are extremely pleased to receive a composition of matter patent for CYB004, adding strong protection for our growing intellectual property portfolio of psychedelic-based compounds, supporting and protecting the investments that we are making in our CYB004 program” Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin stated. “This patent is both rewarding and timely as we prepare to initiate a pilot study for CYB004 in the third quarter of 2022 and work tirelessly to develop an important and alternative treatment option for the millions of people suffering from anxiety disorders.”

Cybin plans to submit a clinical trial application for a pilot study of CYB004 in the second quarter of calendar year 2022 and expects to initiate the pilot study in the third quarter of calendar year 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Tania Malréchauffé on Unsplash