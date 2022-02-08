Gold Flora Acquires Airfield Supply Company, California's Largest Single-Site Dispensary

Gold Flora, one of California's leading vertically-integrated cannabis companies, announced it has acquired Airfield Supply Company, one of California's most innovative and respected retail brands. Also included in the deal is Airfield Supply Co.'s San Jose cultivation operations, facility and distribution licenses, Mountain View delivery licenses and operation, all proprietary intellectual property and its premium product brands, which include Aviation Cannabis and Jetfuel Cannabis.

“Arguably the largest single-site vertically-integrated cannabis retailer in California, both by customer count and annual gross revenue, the San Jose-based Airfield has on-site indoor cultivation facilities that include a 9,000-square-foot canopy and manufactures co-branded products within its 20,000-square-foot location near the San Jose International Airport,” stated the firm in a press release.

Established to serve the medical market as South Bay Healing Center in 2010 and rebranded to Airfield Supply Company in 2015, Airfield regularly sees well over 1,300 customers a day. Airfield Supply Company's founder and CEO Marc Matulich will stay on in his role and retain ownership over immediate expansion efforts.

"We are honored to join Gold Flora. As a long-time collaborator of Airfield with shared values around innovation, customer experience, product strategy, and social and environmental responsibility, they're a natural partner for us," Matulich stated in the release. "We know that Gold Flora is perfectly positioned to dominate the market and move the cannabis industry forward. We are incredibly excited about Airfield's future with Gold Flora and look forward to working together in ways that will ultimately enhance the consumer experience for all California consumers."

With the recent Airfield acquisition, Gold Flora anticipates an annual retail revenue rate at or about $150 million, making it one of California's largest retail operators.

In addition to its retail footprint, Gold Flora has a 620,000 square-foot cannabis campus located in Desert Hot Springs, CA, where it houses the company's indoor cultivation operations.

At full buildout, Gold Flora's cannabis campus will be among the largest in California.

Laurie Holcomb, founder and CEO of Gold Flora, says the acquisition of Airfield Supply Co. is one of the most important steps the company has yet taken to accelerate its goal of becoming the leading vertically integrated operator in California.

"We are thrilled to incorporate Airfield and their remarkable family of businesses into our portfolio," Holcomb said. "Marc has built an impressive organization, and we look forward to the multiple synergies that arise from this deal, and the benefits this will provide to our customers and the communities we serve."

