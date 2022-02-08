Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Opens Pick-Up Cannabis Location in El Paso, Texas

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Texas is opening of its newest prescription pick-up location in El Paso, Texas, for patients who qualify under the Compassionate Use Program (CUP).

What Happened?

Opening to qualifying patients on Feb. 22, 2022, TXOG’s El Paso pick-up location will operate every other Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The announcement follows the company’s recent expansion of its distribution services for patients in El Paso, the Texas Panhandle, the Rio Grande Valley and Northeast Texas. The company delivers weekly to each region.

TXOG operates pick-up locations in more than 10 Texas cities as well as a robust delivery network, conveniently bringing its medical cannabis products closer to patients throughout the state.

“The opening of our El Paso pick-up location is the latest example of how Texas Original is expanding our footprint to build awareness of the Compassionate Use Program and drive patient growth throughout the state of Texas,” Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG, said.

Why It Matters?

Under the CUP, medical cannabis can be prescribed to treat symptoms associated with conditions including cancer, PTSD and hundreds of neurodegenerative disorders. Qualifying patients can access medical cannabis prescriptions through online clinics such as Texas Cannabis Clinic or through El Paso-based physicians registered with the Compassionate Use Registry.

"I rely on medical cannabis to manage my pain and being able to pick up my medicine will be so helpful for me and many other El Paso residents,” said Denise Pero, El Paso resident and TXOG patient. “I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about ten years ago. I used to run marathons and after being diagnosed, I was afraid I would be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I was prescribed Baclofen for years and discontinued it after receiving my medical cannabis prescription. I’m thrilled TXOG has provided our city with multiple options for receiving our prescriptions and I can’t wait to share the news."

What’s Next?

“To our current and future patients in El Paso: We are honored to serve your community,” Denton said. “I encourage you to connect with your physician to determine how to integrate medical cannabis into your treatment plan.”

In addition to operating the bi-weekly pick-up site, TXOG will continue its weekly prescription delivery service directly to El Paso patients. TXOG’s other statewide pick-up locations are open at the following times:

North Austin: Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to noon

Wichita Falls: Every other Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Houston: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

San Antonio: Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Plano: Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m.

Dallas: Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m.

Fort Worth: Thursdays from noon to 3 p.m.

Spring: Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Addison: Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Katy: Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

