SOL Global Reduces Credit Facility From $50 To $30M, Announces Director Resignation

SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE:SOL) (OTCQ:SOLCF) (Frankfurt:9SB) announce that it has repaid an additional $2.5 million toward its $50 million credit facility with an arm's length lender, reducing the principal amount of the credit facility to $30 million.

The company intends to continue making principal payments towards the credit facility on a regular basis and will provide further updates of material changes respecting the credit facility, including any additional payments.

Sol Global also revealed that Alex Spiro, a director of the company, has stepped down from the board of directors effective February 8, 2022. The company wishes to thank Spiro for his service.