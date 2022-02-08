QQQ
Flora Growth Names Vessel Founder, James Choe, Chief Strategy Officer

byNina Zdinjak
February 8, 2022 7:36 am
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced the addition of Vessel founder and CEO, James Choe, to its executive team.

Choe began his career in tech and then moved on to representing athletes, building sports performance products and brands, and building out a consultancy that ultimately opened the door to new opportunities beyond athletics. He consulted for over one hundred brands and launch over four hundred products into market. Now, Choe takes on the role of chief strategyofficer of Flora where he will focus on the development of three core pillars people, design, and community.

“I want Flora to be the most thoughtful organization in the industry – how we think translates into the energy we bring to how we deliver on our promises as a company,” Choe stated. “At Flora, we are building a unique value proposition and are capable of far more than what's been done to date in the industry. I welcome the opportunity to pave the way for the future of cannabis by protecting our people-first organization, by being relentless in our pursuit of designing better experiences and by developing a culture of operational excellence that allows us to deliver on our global initiatives.”

Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth added: “We are excited not only to have added an incredible company like Vessel to our brand portfolio but to be welcoming such a skilled entrepreneur as James Choe to our executive team. James brings an unparalleled passion to the organization. He has always been a people-first leader and his ability to craft a company culture and strategy built in service of the team has already started to create tangible results. We look forward to him growing his contributions.”

Founded by Choe in 2018, Vessel is in business of cannabis consumption technology and accessories. Vessel was acquired by Flora in late 2021 and brings proven go-to-market strategy and brand-building expertise to the team.

