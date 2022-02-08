Tilray Consolidates Its Portfolio Of Brands & Products Into Tilray Medical

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) announced the launch of Tilray Medical, a global medical platform that consolidates the its medical cannabis brands under one strategy, mission, and vision, Financial Post writes.

“Tilray is the global leader in the advancement of cannabinoid-based medicine, with a focus on providing research-backed medical cannabis products to physicians, pharmacies, and patients,” Denise Faltischek, head of international and chief strategy officer, said. “By unifying the global medical divisions of Tilray and Aphria under a cohesive strategy and mission, Tilray Medical emerges as the premier global supplier of a portfolio of high-quality, effective medical cannabis brands and products for patients in need around the world.”

Under the Tilray Medical consolidation plan, Canadian patients will have a broad access to the company’s medical cannabis brands and product choices globally, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, and Symbios.

Tilray Medical’s global portfolio of medical cannabis products, which is subject to local regulatory approvals, includes high-quality and GMP-certified flower, oils, vapes, edibles, and topicals. Tilray Medical plans to continue to expand its offering to patients worldwide.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash