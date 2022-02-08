305 Farms' $110M Indoor Cannabis Grow Facility To Bring Jobs And Weed To Michigan

305 Farms, an indoor marijuana grow company, announced it is close to finishing phase one of its new campus in Michigan.

The company plans for the 40-acre, $110 million cannabis grow site to be the largest artificial light marijuana grow operation in the state. The new campus is stationed in Lawrence, Michigan, a village in Van Buren County.

"We negotiated with four other municipalities before deciding to make Lawrence our home-base. We chose Lawrence due to the available land, proximity to I-94, and key access to needed utilities," 305 Farms CEO Matthew Peon said in the press release. "Another key factor was the excellent working relationship with Lawrence officials. This project would not have been possible without their assistance and support."

The farm is being constructed in three main phases, according to the company.

Phase one is expected to create 44,000 square feet of cultivation rooms and a 16,000-square-foot operations center. There will be dedicated space for trimming, processing, commercial kitchens and a warehouse. Phases two and three are scheduled to be completed in 2022 and 2023. The company plans to add two more buildings, totaling 200,000 square feet.

“When all three phases are completed, we will have more than 350,000 square feet of indoor cultivation and supporting operations on this campus, costing us nearly $110 million. The opening of our first building, which serves as the heart of the campus, is a major step. We’re beyond excited. This initial operation will employ the first fifty personnel in Lawrence," Peon said.

High Tech: The farms feature LED lights in all areas of the building, a water treatment system that recycles 95% of wastewater, and its own natural gas generators that can supply almost half of the campus's electricity, according to 305 Farms.

“The second building is already being manufactured. It features higher ceilings to accommodate an innovative two-tiers of lighting that will double the canopy size of every flowering room," said Mikkael Jettere, VP of horticulture.

The company estimates producing between 50,000 and 80,000 pounds of cannabis flower a year, Jettere added.

Benefits For The Community: “This project has brought some major positive changes to Lawrence,” said Lawrence Village president David Quick. “The most notable change is thanks to the licensing fees from 305 Farms, we have been able to fund much needed programs and projects important to the residents of Lawrence!”

Over the coming three years, the company plans to hire 200 full-time employees and pay hourly wages starting at $20.

Who Is Involved? 305 Farms LLC received financing from the Verleur Group in Florida, a private equity group co-founded by vape entrepreneur Jan Verleur.

