ANC Teams Up With Dutch Passion Seed Co. To Enter Canadian Cannabis Market

ANC Inc has partnered with Dutch Passion Seed Company to offer Dutch Passion's feminized, high-performing genetics onto the Canadian market.

With the guidance of Dutch Passion cannabis specialists, seed production is provided by ANC Inc, an Alberta based licensed producer, with their current experienced growers already being well versed in cannabis breeding and seed production under the brand 34 Street Seed Co.

"We're excited to have been able to bring forward this partnership, a legendary brand like Dutch Passion with its rich history and genetic breeding experience is a perfect addition to the legal Canadian cannabis market," ANC Inc co-founder Tairance Rutter, commented.

Critical Orange Punch and Purple #1, two of Dutch Passion's best-selling genetics, will be the original seeds to be sold to Canadian growers starting February 14 2022.

This is an important step for Canadian growers who are keen to grow new cannabis genetics. Several other photoperiod and autoflowering strains from Dutch Passion's collection are also expected to be produced and sold through this partnership.

Dutch Passion Head of Genetics & New Territories Mahmoud Hanachi explained that by "enabling commercial and home growers to produce their own premium-quality cannabis plants has always been at the heart of Dutch Passion's work.”

Dutch passion's Critical Orange Punch and Purple #1 will be available first for Ontario retailers to purchase through OCS wholesale starting February, 7 2022 and growers online February 14, 2022.

