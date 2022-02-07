QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 286.26
42659.99
+ 0.68%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

GreenGrowth CPAs Promotes Daniel Sabet, CPA To Senior Manager

byJelena Martinovic
February 7, 2022 9:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
GreenGrowth CPAs Promotes Daniel Sabet, CPA To Senior Manager

GreenGrowth CPAs announced that it has promoted Daniel Sabet, CPA, to senior manager of accounting and finance.

Sabet brings over ten years of knowledge navigating the complexity of financial analysis in the cannabis space. He believes in providing his clients with the solid financial fundamentals needed to grow their business and the tools to stay compliant in the cannabis industry.

Currently, Sabet manages over 100 customer relationships and has been with GreenGrowth CPAs for more than two years.

At his new position, he will provide continued support by developing client partnerships through networking with other key professional industry leaders.

In addition, Sabet will be responsible for leading the charge of increasing services, associate training, and improving the customer experience in his new role.

GreenGrowth CPAs is a cannabis CPA firm offering tax, audit and accounting services to the cannabis and medical marijuana industries.

Photo: Courtesy of Lukas from Pexels

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Entrepreneurship Movers & Shakers Markets General

Related Articles

Medical Marijuana Promotes Todd Morrow To President

Medical Marijuana Promotes Todd Morrow To President

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) announced that the company’s CFO Todd Morrow, has been promoted and will now serve as the company’s president.  read more
Village Farms Names Ann Gillin Lefever As New Executive VP Of Corporate Affairs

Village Farms Names Ann Gillin Lefever As New Executive VP Of Corporate Affairs

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) announced the appointment of Ann Gillin Lefever to the position of executive vice president of corporate affairs, reporting directly to the CEO, effective immediately.  read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Parent Co., Flora Growth, GreenGrowth, AFC Gamma, Schwazze, TerrAscend, High Times

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Parent Co., Flora Growth, GreenGrowth, AFC Gamma, Schwazze, TerrAscend, High Times

The Parent Co.'s Dennis O'Malley To Step Down As COO read more
Willie Nelson Teams Up With Skechers In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Willie Nelson Teams Up With Skechers In Hilarious Super Bowl Ad "Legalize"

Sunday's Super Bowl, the world's largest advertising stage and hippest halftime show ever all just got hipper: Willie Nelson. read more