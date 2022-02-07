GreenGrowth CPAs Promotes Daniel Sabet, CPA To Senior Manager

GreenGrowth CPAs announced that it has promoted Daniel Sabet, CPA, to senior manager of accounting and finance.

Sabet brings over ten years of knowledge navigating the complexity of financial analysis in the cannabis space. He believes in providing his clients with the solid financial fundamentals needed to grow their business and the tools to stay compliant in the cannabis industry.

Currently, Sabet manages over 100 customer relationships and has been with GreenGrowth CPAs for more than two years.

At his new position, he will provide continued support by developing client partnerships through networking with other key professional industry leaders.

In addition, Sabet will be responsible for leading the charge of increasing services, associate training, and improving the customer experience in his new role.

GreenGrowth CPAs is a cannabis CPA firm offering tax, audit and accounting services to the cannabis and medical marijuana industries.

