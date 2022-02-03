22nd Century Group To Host Q4 & FY 2021 Earnings Call

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII announced that it will host a live webcast on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET to discuss its 2021 fourth quarter and full year results.

The company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results in a press release at 6:00 AM ET the same day.

During the webcast, James A. Mish, chief executive officer, Michael Zercher, chief operating officer, and Richard Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, will review financial results and discuss progress made in each of the 22nd Century's three franchises.

Following prepared remarks by management and slide presentation, the company will host a Q&A session, during which management will accept questions from interested analysts.

Investors, shareholders, and members of the media will also have the opportunity to pose questions to management by submitting questions through the interactive webcast during the event.

The live and archived webcast, interactive Q&A and slide presentation will be accessible on the events web page in the company's investor relations section of the website, at www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events.

Photo: Courtesy of Markus Winkler on Unsplash