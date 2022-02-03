Nextleaf Enters Ontario With Glacial Gold Vape Cartridges And Distilled Oils

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILS OILFF (FSE:L0MA) revealed Thursday it has received approval from the Ontario Cannabis Store to list the Company's Glacial Gold products in Ontario. Wholly-owned by the Province of Ontario, the OCS is the sole distributor in the province and all Ontario retailers must purchase their product inventory through the OCS.

"We are thrilled for British Columbia's #1 selling CBD focused vape to be available at cannabis retailers across Ontario this Spring," Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf stated. "Expanding distribution of Glacial Gold products into Ontario is a significant milestone for our Company and sets the stage for significant growth of our branded product sales. By leveraging Nextleaf's patented distillation technology, Glacial Gold vapes and oils deliver unparalleled value to consumers."

The OCS is listing Nextleaf's SKUs in two core product categories; vape cartridges and distilled oils. The first products available this spring will be from Nextleaf's award-winning prohibition-era brand Glacial Gold, including the Anytime Vape, and Distilled 30/30 Blend Oil.

Glacial Gold Anytime Vapes are formulated with a balanced 1:1THC and CBD profile for consumers looking for a more moderate, anytime vape. Glacial Gold Distilled 30/30 Blend Oil features high-purity CBD and THC distillates in a base of organic coconut MCT oil for a premium consumption experience, without premium pricing.

Nextleaf Introduces New Vape Flavors in B.C.

Nextleaf's wholly-owned subsidiary, Nextleaf Labs Ltd. has completed a shipment to the British Columbia Liquor and Distribution Branch of its three new Glacial Gold vape SKUs, including two new flavors: sunshine punch and sparkling grape. The company anticipates the product will be available for B.C. retailers to order in early February.

In addition, Nextleaf Labs has completed its first shipments of Glacial Gold CBD and THC products to the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, expecting them to be available there in February.

Nextleaf Engages National Sales Agency

Nextleaf announced it has engaged cannabis sales and marketing agency Cannavolve Inc. to provide field coverage at cannabis retailers and support the national rollout of Glacial Gold products.

"Our field team, our co-founder & Partner Kye Melchert, and I are all extremely excited that Nextleaf has chosen Cannavolve as their national sales agency. We have a strong track record of building brands in Canada, and we look forward to being a part of Glacial Gold brand's path to growth," Trace Hanlon, Partner and Director of Cannavolve stated.

Photo: Coutresy of Nextleaf Solutions