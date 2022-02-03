Sipp Industries Introduces CBN Drops To Burgeoning Sleep Aid Market

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cannabis producer Sipp Industries, Inc. SIPC launched its first product of the year, Nano CBN Drops, addressing the growing cannabis sleep aid market.
Sipp Industries finalized its formula with the primary ingredient being high-grade nano emulsified cannabidiol.
The drops will be in 100mg and 200mg dosages which can be added sublingually or in any choice of beverage. The completely water-soluble CBN drops contribute to the increasing bioavailability and effects.
Similar to CBD, the benefits of CBN include anti-inflammatory, pain relief and enhanced sleep quality.
“Our nano emulsion manufacturing process is unlike any other on the market today,” Jakob Jorgensen, interim CEO, said. “When customers use our Nano Drops, they will be able to dose to their choosing with highly concentrated drops and feel the CBN effects quickly.”
Sipp Industries plans to market Nano Drops worldwide through both online sales and traditional distribution channels.
“Our first product launch of 2022 has the potential to be used by every consumer, as well as disrupt a growing market segment for the use of CBN in aiding sleep,” Jorgensen added.
In addition to Nano Drops, Calypso which the Company is a minor stakeholder, is scheduled to launch three innovative THC nano emulsion products this month.
Approximately 30% to 48% of older adults suffer from insomnia. The cumulative long-term effects of sleep disorders have been found to cause increased risks of depression, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, heart attack, and stroke.
Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.