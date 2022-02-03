MediCane Health Receives IMC-GMP License For Its Manufacturing Plant In Israel

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cannabis-focused pharmaceutical company MediCane Health Inc. announced the awarding of an IMC-GMP license for its new manufacturing facility in Kfar Saba, Israel. The approval received this month will enable MediCane to manufacture dry herb and cannabis-based oils, as well as to produce novel formulations for its in-house R&D activity.

Together with its wide network of research partners, MediCane is conducting clinical programs to develop cannabis-based drugs with two leading therapeutic areas - behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD) and sleep disorders.

The company intends to process its organic production first for the Israeli market and later for global markets and will selectively offer toll manufacturing services to other local cannabis companies.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

”IMC-GMP approval is an important milestone for us and cements our strategy of holding the complete value chain from seed to customer in Israel, which is a key market for us” Yoav Nir, CEO of MediCane Agro stated. “We aim to release our first oil products at the beginning of the second quarter and follow with dry herb packages. We will soon also produce the first batches for upcoming clinical trials of MediCane later in the year.”

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash