Harvest One Launches Extra Strength Transdermal CBD Cream At Ontario Cannabis Store

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. HVT HRVOF announced the launch of its new LivRelief InfusedTM product SKU, extra strength transdermal CBD cream. This new SKU will be available at the Ontario Cannabis Store as part of the company's brand expansion within the topicals market distribution channels.

"Harvest One's LivRelief InfusedTM Transdermal CBD Cream continues its momentum as the top selling SKU in the infused topicals category in Ontario for the 12-month period ended January 2022, as ranked by dollars sold, based on OCS Sales Data," Gord Davey, president and CEO of Harvest One, stated. "The Company is excited to announce the expanded distribution of LivRelief InfusedTM Extra Strength Transdermal CBD Cream, which has been approved for listing at the OCS and will launch this spring at stores across the province. Ontario is the province with the largest cannabis consumption in Canada, having over 1,400[1] retail stores and serving a population of over 14.8M people. This is another key milestone for Harvest One as we continue to grow and add to our portfolio of infused licensed products."

LivRelief InfusedTM extra strength transdermal CBD cream contains 750mgs of CBD and will offer consumers three times the amount of cannabinoids found in the LivRelief InfusedTM transdermal CBD cream.

Photo: Courtesy of Harvest One Cannabis