California Law Offices Of Omar Figueroa Expanding To New York

The Law Offices of Omar Figueroa, one of California’s leading cannabis, hemp and psychedelic law firms, announced its expansion to New York, where it will continue to serve clients in those emerging markets, reported Forbes. “If you can make it in California, you can make it anywhere,” said Omar Figueroa, the firm’s founder and principal attorney, who added that New York is about to become one of the world’s largest cannabis markets and already has a robust medical cannabis industry as well as industrial hemp program.

"Furthermore, there is exciting research and other work related to psychedelics happening at institutions across the state,” Figueroa said.

The Law Offices of Omar Figueroa have been laying their groundwork in New York. Figueroa published the first comprehensive compendium of New York’s cannabis laws and regulations, New York Cannabis Laws and Regulations 2021. In addition, the firm provided freedom defense services to nonviolent persons arrested for cannabis offenses.

The firm has also broadened its offerings to serve clients in the hemp and psychedelics spaces.

Services the firm will offer in New York include application development and preparation; business formations and corporate governance, contract drafting, review and negotiation; intellectual property protection and enforcement; and policy advocacy, among other services.

The law office’s New York branch will be staffed by Andrew Kingsdale, Figueroa and Lauren Mendelsohn.

“Our first-hand experience engaging with policymakers at the local, state, and federal levels will enable us to help shape the future of New York’s cannabis, hemp, and psychedelic industries,” Mendelsohn said.

“Both California and New York will be major players in the global cannabis market,” Mendelsohn added. “As someone who grew up in New York and ultimately left the East Coast in part to access legal medical cannabis in California, it’s amazing to see how policies have progressed there. Given New York’s size and importance, I believe it’s only a matter of time until cannabis prohibition ends nationwide.”

