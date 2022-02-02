InMed Gains Potential To Synthetically Produce Rare Cannabinoids At Scale

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Rare cannabinoids are cannabinoid compounds other than CBD and THC which are not yet produced in large scale but which have potentially greater benefits

InMed acquired BayMedica in October 2021, bringing on board unmatched expertise in large-scale bio-production technologies applicable to rare cannabinoids

As a result of this acquisition, InMed, already a leader in the production of rare cannabinoid CBC, is now in the unique and highly desired position to undertake large-scale production of other rare cannabinoids, with applications as wide as the current CBD market

The company plans to launch new rare cannabinoid products in the first half of 2022

The human body naturally produces cannabinoids – endocannabinoids such as anandamide (“ANA”) – as part of a physiologic system that maintains human health by reducing inflammation and promoting homeostasis (https://cnw.fm/TPyZy). So named after the plant that led to its discovery, the endocannabinoid system (“ECS”) however only produces two known cannabinoid compounds, while over 140 variants can be found in the cannabis plant, most in trace amounts.

Of the latter group of cannabinoids, cannabidiol (“CBD”) and tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) are the most common. Researchers have in fact studied both…

