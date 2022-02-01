Aurora Cannabis To Host Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 Investor Conference Call

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB announced a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its second-quarter fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company will report its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2022 after the close of markets that same day.

Miguel Martin, CEO, and Glen Ibbott, CFO, will co-host the conference call and question and answer period.

Meanwhile, Aurora’s rose 7.45% Tuesday to close at $4.47 per share as overall market sentiment has been high lately the cannabis company’s stock.