Medical Marijuana's Kannaway Expands In South Africa With New Office & Warehouse in Johannesburg

Medical Marijuana, Inc. MJNA announced that its subsidiary Kannaway has opened a new office and warehouse in South Africa.
The 3,326 square foot combined facility is positioned just east of Johannesburg, making it convenient for employees and visitors to access.
Why It Matters
The facility allows Kannaway to ship the company’s full line of products throughout the country.
“Our strategic decision to make South Africa a large focus for the Company’s international growth this year comes with big ideas and even bigger execution,” Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder said. “This new warehouse will allow us to reach more customers in the region and reduce our operating costs.”
Recent reports from the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development state that South Africa’s cannabidiol (CBD) market is currently valued at around $1.9 billion and could create more than 25,000 jobs.
“This new office and warehouse is just our first step to greater expansion throughout Africa,” said Duduzile Mathole, Kannaway’s Country Manager, South Africa.
Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.