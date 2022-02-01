QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

MedMen Stock Surges On New Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service

by Jelena Martinovic
February 1, 2022 8:54 AM | 1 min read

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. MMEN MMNFF announced its Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service, a personal shopping program now available in California, Nevada, Arizona and Florida dispensaries.

And investors are loving it. 

Tracy McCourt, CRO at MedMen, said the following about the service boosting the company's stock up nearly 40% to $0.14 per share as of midday.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

“We’re excited to announce the launch of our Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service, a complimentary program that offers customers an expert-led cannabis shopping experience tailored to their personal needs and desires. At MedMen, we continue to seek out new ways to provide customers with an unparalleled standard of care, all the while refining the industry’s premier retail experience.”

Led by MedMen’s top in-store cannabis experts, or ‘Cannasseurs’, the service offers customers free one-on-one consultations with seasoned budtenders. 

How It Works

Every MedMen Cannasseur receives expert training through in-depth cannabis workshops and seminars with leading industry experts.

A typical session will include questions about a consumer’s experience level, desired effect and preferred consumption format.

"Bringing best-in-class knowledge of cannabinoids, terpenes, cultivation methods, consumption formats and product offerings, our Cannasseurs take pride in advising and guiding patients towards the best product for their personal needs" MedMen noted in a press release.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...

If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!

For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk!  Click Here Now to Get Started! 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Cannasseur Personal Concierge ServicedispensaryTracy McCourtCannabisNewsPenny StocksRetail SalesMarkets
Get Alerts to Your Inbox
Create a Benzinga.com account for news on the stocks and cryptocurrencies you care about!
Profit From Marijuana Stocks
Alan Brochstein’s 420 Investor is the go-to community for investors to learn, explore, and profit from the marijuana companies. The main goal of 420 Investor is to provide real-time, objective information about the top marijuana companies in the market in order to help investors capitalize on cannabis.

Cannabis Movers

CompanyTickerPrice±%
See all cannabis stocksQuotes delayed up to 15 minutes
Want Real Time Gainers?
Start a free 14 day trial
Benzinga is Hiring
We're an experienced team that is looking for a smart, driven, self-starter who has a high-level awareness to anticipate things that need to be done or comes up with new ideas to improve the product experience for our users.
SIGN UP FOR OUR SECRET CANNABIS NEWSLETTER!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Top Cannabis Stories

Sponsored Content