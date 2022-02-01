MedMen Stock Surges On New Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. MMEN MMNFF announced its Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service, a personal shopping program now available in California, Nevada, Arizona and Florida dispensaries.

And investors are loving it.

Tracy McCourt, CRO at MedMen, said the following about the service boosting the company's stock up nearly 40% to $0.14 per share as of midday.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of our Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service, a complimentary program that offers customers an expert-led cannabis shopping experience tailored to their personal needs and desires. At MedMen, we continue to seek out new ways to provide customers with an unparalleled standard of care, all the while refining the industry’s premier retail experience.”

Led by MedMen’s top in-store cannabis experts, or ‘Cannasseurs’, the service offers customers free one-on-one consultations with seasoned budtenders.

How It Works

Every MedMen Cannasseur receives expert training through in-depth cannabis workshops and seminars with leading industry experts.

A typical session will include questions about a consumer’s experience level, desired effect and preferred consumption format.

"Bringing best-in-class knowledge of cannabinoids, terpenes, cultivation methods, consumption formats and product offerings, our Cannasseurs take pride in advising and guiding patients towards the best product for their personal needs" MedMen noted in a press release.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash