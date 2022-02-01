Growing The CBD Vape Category: Canopy Growth Leads With whisl

Image provided by whisl

Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC released its first-ever CBD vape this past September — whisl. This is Canopy’s first foray into CBD inhalables, a $535M category today, that’s expected to nearly double by 2025.

And so far, it has been a home run for the company.

The sleek, nicotine-free vape is designed to deliver a faster route to calm and focus through the quickest delivery format for CBD -- vapes. Developed with consumer needs at the forefront, whisl offers three uniquely formulated vape pods that deliver a range of wellness-enhancing benefits, including helping consumers achieve focus, feel calm and better manage stress, or wind down before bed.

Benzinga recently sat down with Andy Lytwynec, Canopy’s Vice President, U.S. Cannabis Portfolio, to learn more about whisl’s success since its launch and how Canopy is shifting the narrative when it comes to the vaping industry.

"At Canopy Growth, we are pioneering the concept of total mood management, which stems from the realization that certain moments during a person’s day can be enhanced by the tailored use of cannabinoid-based products," Lytwynec said. "With whisl, we are empowering consumers to accelerate focus, achieve calmness, or prepare for sleep with a modern CBD solution that is fast-acting and fits seamlessly into anyone's daily routine."

whisl just hit the market late last year but has already captured the third-largest market share of any CBD vape in the U.S. In fact, whisl is helping grow the CBD vape category overall, with 20% of the category growth being driven by the product, according to IRI data.

Having inked a deal with Circle K, whisl is available on store shelves at more than 3,500 of its convenience store locations across the U.S. With more than 165M+ Americans shopping in convenience stores daily, Canopy’s strategy of meeting consumers where they are has played an important role in whisl’s early success. Overall, the U.S. convenience channel has already seen a huge jump in vapable CBD as well, with consumers looking for more innovative, functional, and fast-acting wellness offerings now more than ever.

The launch of whisl answers a consumer desire for products that merge innovation, wellness, and convenience. CBD vapes, especially ones crafted with the sort of attention to detail, quality, and rigor that Lytwynec is proud Canopy takes, are an easy and effective way for consumers to manage their moods, something that he points out people do every day with other products like coffee, alcohol or nicotine. The potential for this category is vast.

Complementing the success of whisl, Canopy is hard at work deriving new formulations that will allow users to adjust their moods in more ways. Lytwynec noted that the level of research and innovation used to derive the whisl formulations is fundamental as Canopy continues to innovate in all areas of its business.

If you’re interested in learning more about the product, check out https://www.enjoywhisl.com.

