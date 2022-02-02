Why CBDA Is Growing In Popularity For Those Struggling With Their Mental Health

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

By Inesa Ponomariovaite

The coronavirus pandemic has turned millions of Americans' lives upside down. From losing loved ones, to losing jobs, just about every aspect of people’s lives has changed and it’s taken a major toll on their mental health. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, an exceedingly large number of Americans have reported increased feelings of anxiety, depression and loneliness and it’s likely to only get worse as the pandemic drags on.

In fact, last year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that at least 41 percent of U.S. adults struggled with their mental health, with 31 percent reporting anxiety symptoms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides the fear and uncertainty about the pandemic, the economic struggles in the country have also had a huge effect on people’s anxiety levels. Parents of school-aged children have also been hit especially hard with many having to make substantial adjustments in their lifestyle in order to jungle working from home while also helping their children with remote learning. Young adults have also reported feeling increasingly isolated from friends and family members and have reported increased levels of loneliness, depression and anxiety.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

These types of mental health challenges often manifest in difficulty sleeping or concentrating, feelings of worry or sadness, increased substance use, changes to appetite, overthinking, and can even lead to depression. Pharmaceuticals, such as sleep aids and anti-anxiety medications might be effective for some; however, the negative side effects and possibility of addiction are a common fear and occurrence. Because of this, many Americans have been already choosing alternative therapies, such as hemp-based products that include CBD and, more recently, CBDA.

For those who haven’t heard of CBD before, also known as cannabidiol, it is the second most prevalent active ingredient in cannabis. Unlike THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects that “make you high,” CBD is derived directly from the hemp plant or manufactured in a laboratory and does not cause any psychoactive effects—in other words, it won't cause you to get high.

However, more and more research shows that CBDA, which is the living compound in the plant, can actually provide better results than CBD because CBDA is nearly impossible to produce in the lab. The primary difference between CBD and CBDA is that most hemp CBD products use extreme temperatures and other harmful processes to extract cannabinoids from the hemp plant to produce hemp extract, also known as hemp oil. In other words, CBD is a decarboxylation of CBDA. As a result, these invasive production techniques actually damage the natural cannabinoid acids and the medicinal properties found in the plant.

Given this new information, more and more people are now turning to CBDA products which are produced using raw, living hemp that ensures the healthy compounds that naturally occur in the plant end up in the product they are consuming.

Inesa Ponomariovaite, a holistic health professional and founder of Nesas Hemp, has developed the world’s first world's first living full-spectrum organic CBDA hemp extract. Her product has been used by thousands of people worldwide to help them deal with a wide range of mental health challenges, including helping to promote better sleep, stabilize their moods and ease mental tension.

Her product is backed by a growing body of research that shows products that use CBDA can help improve the amount of serotonin activity in the brain, which helps to moderate emotions and balance people’s moods. CBDA has also been shown to have 100 times the serotonin receptor (5-HT) affinity compared to processed CBD. The 5-HT receptor is the active target for the popular class of antidepressant medications known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRI. SSRI drugs affect depression by causing the brain to maintain higher serotonin levels, which can give a lift to people who may feel depressed. Serotonin is also one of the molecular messengers in the central nervous system known scientifically as neurotransmitters because they provide instant messaging services to hundreds of thousands of neurons. This means that CBDA can provide a new, helpful and plausible solution for people afflicted with stress, anxiety, and depression in addition to those who suffer from seizure disorders.

In addition to these benefits, CBDA also helps with stress, anxiety, and mood stabilization, and according to a recent study by researchers at Oregon State University, CBDA has the potential to combat the COVID-19 virus.

This latest study only adds to the growing body of research that indicates cannabis has many therapeutic and medicinal properties that can help improve people’s physical and mental health. That’s why more and more people are choosing to try CBDA products to help improve their mental health.