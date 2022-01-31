Sinsemilla: Dark Heart Produces The World's First Intrinsically Seedless Cannabis

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Dark Heart Industries, California’s leading cannabis genetics company, has produced the world’s first seedless triploid cannabis for commercial growers. Dark Heart’s PistilGuard technology produces triploid cannabis seeds and clones that essentially cannot produce seed, even when directly exposed to pollen.

This technology innovation means that triploid cannabis can be grown on the same scale as corn, wheat or industrial hemp, minimizing the risk of accidental pollination and seed production. And the process will "slash production costs," said the company in a press release.

“Our cannabis genetics using PistilGuard triploid technology are an industry first,” said Dan Grace, founder and CEO of Dark Heart Industries and Dark Heart Nursery. “The ability to grow THC-rich cannabis from sterile, triploid seeds and clones that are guaranteed to produce virtually seedless plants is a huge win for the cultivators we support. Pollen-proof cannabis, and the advantages it offers, will help move cannabis production from artisanal cultivation to large-scale agriculture.”

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)

Ken Owens, Ph.D. vegetable breeder and former president of Magnum Seeds,

regards the development of triploid seedless varieties as a huge step forward in other commercial crops including watermelon, banana and apples.

“This trait's introduction in cannabis is a real breakthrough that will allow higher yields, reduced costs as well as improved aromatic and chemical qualities of the crop. All this leads to higher profitability and control of your crop,” Owens said.

“Now that scientists at Dark Heart have developed the core technology, they'll be able to introduce new seedless, triploid-based strains and cultivars through traditional breeding that should bring cannabis production to a whole new level very soon," Owens added.

Cannabis Genetics 1970s - 2022

The presence of seeds in cannabis plants decreases the density of cannabinoids and terpenes, leading to low THC production, loss of yield and diminished bag appeal. So breeders have long sought ways to remove seeds from cannabis.

In the 1970s, cannabis farmers produced the first breakthrough in the campaign to produce seedless cannabis when they introduced Cannabis Sinsemilla, which means “without seeds” in Spanish, by physically isolating female plants from the presence of any pollen-producing males.

Further advances were made in the 1990s with the introduction of feminized cannabis seed, capable of producing overwhelmingly female plants. However, even plants grown from feminized seeds were still susceptible to accidental pollination from within the greenhouse or from neighboring fields in outdoor grows. Feminized seed can also still produce phenotypically male plants, albeit in very small amounts.

Producing seedless cannabis plants effectively solves this problem. Triploid seed-based plants are practically incapable of setting seed, even when directly exposed to male pollen. Male plants in the same field, greenhouse or neighboring field are not a problem for a triploid crop.

Gina Coleman On WeedMaps.