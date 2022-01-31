When Is Curaleaf Reporting Earnings? Cannabis Co. Changes Date Of Q4 & FY2021 Earnings Conference Call

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF, an international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on March 3, 2022.
Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.
|
Event:
|
Curaleaf Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
|
Date:
|
Thursday, March 3, 2022
|
Time:
|
5:00 p.m. ET
|
Live Call:
|
+1-888-317-6003 (U.S.), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6061 (International)
|
Passcode:
|
1618049
|
Webcast:
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 10, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 4919700.
