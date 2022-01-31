ANAB Launches Cannabis Accreditation Program, Provides Quality Assurance To Marijuana Industry

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute, has announced the formal launch of its new Cannabis Certificate Accreditation Program (C-CAP).
As part of the new program, ANAB will assess and accredit certificate programs as conforming to the requirements of ASTM D8403-21, Standard Practice for Certificate Programs within the Cannabis and Hemp Industries, developed by ASTM International's Subcommittee D37.06 on Personnel Training, Assessment, Credentialing.
The application process for accreditation of a Cannabis Certificate Program tracks the time-tested process for ANAB's Certificate Accreditation Program (CAP) against ANSI/ASTM E2659, Standard Practice for Certificate Programs.
"ANAB is thrilled to take on this vital role in supporting the health and safety of consumers," Dr. Turan Ayvaz, ANAB's Certificate Accreditation Program director said. "The need for competent professionals within the industry has become increasingly essential, and ANAB's accreditation will provide a reliable mark of distinction as the certificate programs supporting the industry continue to evolve. ANAB will continue to support safety in the cannabis industry while strictly complying with all applicable Federal and State laws."
Photo: Courtesy of Lewis Keegan on Unsplash
