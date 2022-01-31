Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cresco Labs, High Tide, Khiron, Cordova Cann

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cresco Labs Opens 14th Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensary

On Thursday, Cresco Labs CL CRLBF opened another Sunnyside Clearwater marijuana dispensary in Florida. The new store, located at 19042 US Hwy 19 N, is the company’s 48th dispensary nationwide.

Cresco Labs expects to open a new Sunnyside in N. Miami (505 NE 125th St.) by the end of February, pending city approval.

“Since entering Florida in April 2021, we’ve expanded patient access across Florida. It has been great seeing the reception to our Sunnyside dispensaries and we look forward to launching Cresco Labs’ portfolio of products shortly,” Charlie Bachtell, Cresco's CEO & co-founder stated. “Over the course of 2022, we look forward to bringing Sunnyside to more patients throughout the state.”

Patients of the new store will have access to one of the largest selections of cannabis products and accessories, including One Plant’s top-selling, premium, hand-trimmed flower and solventless live rosin concentrates, as well as pre-rolls, vape cartridges, tinctures, lighters, rolling papers and more.

High Tide Announces Opening Of Two New Canna Cabana Locations In Regina

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA) confirmed Wednesday that it had opened two Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Regina, Saskatchewan. One store is located at 3710 Eastgate Drive and the other at 970 Albert Street.

These openings will bring High Tide's total number of branded retail locations across Canada to 109, with 9 in Saskatchewan.

"I am pleased to announce the next phase of our continued expansion and investment in Regina's cannabis market, which will make our innovative discount club model accessible for many more Reginans," Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide stated. "This month alone, we have more-than-doubled our presence in Regina from two Canna Cabana locations to five. With these openings, we have also kept our commitment to open all of the Regina retail portfolio locations that we acquired in August of 2021. This growth in Regina is just one part of our Canada-wide expansion strategy for 2022, through which we plan to reach 150 retail locations by investing in promising markets across the country.”

Khiron Opens New Medical Cannabis Clinic in Colombia

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (SXV:KHRN)KHRNF (Frankfurt:A2JMZC), vertically-integrated marijuana company, announced the grand opening of its new medium-sized medical cannabis clinic under its Zerenia brand, in the city of Bogota in Colombia. The new clinic, opened Monday, is strategically located in the heart of one of its busiest shopping centers in Bogota, next to four of Colombia's largest insurance companies.

The new location, named Zerenia Americas, has an area of 4,000 sq. ft and includes 11 consult rooms, with a maximum capacity of 40,000 annual consults. This new site expands Khiron's patient capacity to more than 20% in Colombia.

"We are very excited about this new Zerenia format and our ability to treat more patients and create closer relationships with insurance companies in Colombia. Our Zerenia clinic network now has more than 13 locations in Colombia, Peru, and the UK, and we will soon open new locations worldwide,” Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director stated. “Our unique strategy has allowed us to grow medical cannabis sales by more than 900% in Colombia in 2021, increasing patient conversion and retention rates. The selection of this new location follows a deep desire to be closer to our patients and offer insurance companies better access for their patients while maintaining the service standards that are making Zerenia a leading global medical cannabis clinic network."

CordovaCann Receives License To Open First Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store In British Columbia

The cannabis-focused consumer products company CordovaCann Corp. CDVA LVRLF announced last week that it received its cannabis retail license to open the first Star Buds Cannabis Co. shop in the province of British Columbia. The store, located at 2090 Harvey Avenue, Unit 2 in the City of Kelowna, is the 13th Star Buds Cannabis Co. branded retail store in Canada.

The store will open in early February for walk-in and online customers who can order through its website. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022.

"We are excited to finally open our first store in British Columbia and bring the Star Buds Cannabis Co. brand to Kelowna," Taz Turner, chairman and CEO of the company stated. "Our belief in our Canadian retail strategy has never been stronger, and we believe our presence across Canada will open up additional growth opportunities for the brand."

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire