Oklahoma Cannabis Chef Joey's Premium Edibles Supports 'Kisses for Cancer' Fundraising Initiative

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Oklahoma-based Chef Joey's Premium Edibles, Delta Oil Company and Body Guac (all wholly-owned subsidiaries of JDMG, LLC) announced Friday that they are partnering with Oklahoma City's Children's Hospital Foundation for February 2022.
February is National Cancer Prevention Awareness Month.
The joint partnership's goal is to raise money through the"Kisses for Cancer" (#kissesforcancer) campaign whose audience is the Oklahoma medical marijuana market. Each time a person takes a selfie kissing Chef Joey's "face" (a pre-printed cut-out of his face, that is), posts it to Instagram and mentions @chefjoeysedibles and tags #kissesforcancer, JDMG, LLC will donate $1 and CHF will match it with $1 from their own funds. 100% of proceeds will go to the CHF's Pediatric Cancer Initiative. The donation goal is $2,000 by Feb 28, 2022.
[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!
The trio said they are proud to work together to help the Oklahoma community.
"Children's Hospital Foundation is grateful to partner with the JDMG Family to raise funds for pediatric cancer during the month of February," Kathy McCracken, executive director of the Children's Hospital Foundation said. "We are committed to ensure that Oklahoma's children battling pediatric cancer have the best health care possible, without leaving the state. Please join the fight against cancer and consider donating today!"
Cannabis Research
In addition to raising funds for the fight against pediatric cancer, JDMG, LLC hopes to also raise awareness about the research being done on cannabis oil and cancer. Researchers have studied the effects of cannabinoids on cancer pain as the world has seen a rise in recent years in the use of medical marijuana for cancer patients.
Photo: Courtesy of Chef Joey's Premium Edibles
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.