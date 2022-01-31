QQQ
Oklahoma Cannabis Chef Joey's Premium Edibles Supports 'Kisses for Cancer' Fundraising Initiative

by Nina Zdinjak
January 31, 2022 9:39 AM | 1 min read

Oklahoma-based Chef Joey's Premium Edibles, Delta Oil Company and Body Guac (all wholly-owned subsidiaries of JDMG, LLC) announced Friday that they are partnering with Oklahoma City's Children's Hospital Foundation for February 2022. 

February is National Cancer Prevention Awareness Month.

The joint partnership's goal is to raise money through the"Kisses for Cancer" (#kissesforcancer) campaign whose audience is the Oklahoma medical marijuana market. Each time a person takes a selfie kissing Chef Joey's "face" (a pre-printed cut-out of his face, that is), posts it to Instagram and mentions @chefjoeysedibles and tags #kissesforcancer, JDMG, LLC will donate $1 and CHF will match it with $1 from their own funds. 100% of proceeds will go to the CHF's Pediatric Cancer Initiative. The donation goal is $2,000 by Feb 28, 2022.

The trio said they are proud to work together to help the Oklahoma community.

"Children's Hospital Foundation is grateful to partner with the JDMG Family to raise funds for pediatric cancer during the month of February," Kathy McCracken, executive director of the Children's Hospital Foundation said. "We are committed to ensure that Oklahoma's children battling pediatric cancer have the best health care possible, without leaving the state. Please join the fight against cancer and consider donating today!"

Cannabis Research

In addition to raising funds for the fight against pediatric cancer, JDMG, LLC hopes to also raise awareness about the research being done on cannabis oil and cancer. Researchers have studied the effects of cannabinoids on cancer pain as the world has seen a rise in recent years in the use of medical marijuana for cancer patients.

Photo: Courtesy of Chef Joey's Premium Edibles

Posted In: Body GuacChef Joey's Premium EdiblesDelta Oil CompanyKathy McCrackenCannabisNewsMarkets
