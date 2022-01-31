Meet Cannabis Company Jushi Holdings Through Its Investor Update Video Series

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF has launched a new investor-focused video series highlighting the company’s current market position, including its industry-leading operational footprint, national expansion plans and targeted M&A strategy. Viewers can also meet Jushi’s leadership team, beginning with Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi.

“We are incredibly excited to launch an investor video update series which will provide viewers with both a deep understanding of where we are today and where Jushi is going tomorrow,” Cacioppo said. “Over the coming weeks, we will provide an inside look into what sets Jushi apart and how we plan to further strengthen our market position while driving continued value for our shareholders.”

The introductory video in the series can be viewed here, with additional segments to be released over the coming weeks on Jushi’s social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn as well as the company’s investor relations website and investor newsletter.

Price Action

Jushi shares closed Friday market session 4.42% lower at $3.35 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash