Hexo Receives Notification From NASDAQ On Failing To Meet Minimum Bid Requirement

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Marijuana operator HEXO Corp HEXO HEXO, confirmed that it received notification from the Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5500(a)(2) for continued listing. The closing bid price for the company’s common shares listed on Nasdaq was below $1.00 for 30 consecutive trading days, which is against Nasdaq listing rules.
The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Hexo has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of Notification, being until July 25, 2022, to regain compliance, during which time the common shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
If at any time before July 25, 2022, the bid price of the common shares closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the company will regain compliance with the minimum bid requirement. In the event the company does not regain compliance with the minimum bid requirement by July 25, 2022, the company may be eligible for an additional period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance or may be subject to delisting of the common shares from the Nasdaq Capital Market.
[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!
More recent news from Hexo:
HEXO Updates Strategic Plan: Expects $37.5M Incremental Cash Flow In 2022
What Makes Hexo An Acquisition Target Despite Its Cash Burn And Dilution Risk?
Price Action
Hexo shares were trading 1.15% lower at 49 cents per share during Monday’s pre-market session.
Photo: Courtesy of Daniel Norin on Unsplash
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away ur Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead
trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.